Suspect accused of beating homeless man with rock ordered held on $50k bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of violently beating another man with a rock at a homeless camp in Boston last year was ordered held on $50,000 bail Friday.

Jacques Merveille, 32, held his face in Suffolk Superior Court Friday while he was being arraigned on a charge of assault and battery causing serious injury stemming from the April 27 beating of a homeless man at a homeless camp outside Copley Square.

Prosecutors say Merveille, who has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2001, hit the victim with a rock at an encampment near a highway exit used by homeless people and left the other man with a fractured skull.

