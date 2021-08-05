WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect accused of brandishing a firearm during an alleged road rage incident has been taken into custody.

Officers received a report of a driver pointing a gun at a moving vehicle on Interstate 90 in Boston Thursday night, according to Mass. State Police.

The victim reported the incident to a trooper who noted that their rear window was missing. Police have not confirmed if any shots were fired.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, fled the area and was later taken into custody at Harry’s restaurant in Westboro.

No injuries were reported and no further details were released.

