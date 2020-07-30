MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a suspect accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Manchester, New Hampshire and trying to sexually assault her early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a burglary and attempted sexual assault on Silver Street just before 3 a.m. met with the victim who said she was sleeping when she woke to noises in her bedroom and found an unknown man standing by her bedside, according to Manchester police.

She reported that the suspect tried to sexually assault her when she asked him to leave.

The suspect fled the home when her son entered the room upon hearing screams, police said.

Investigators later learned that another home in the neighborhood was also burglarized.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 16 to 18 years old, average height and build, with short, black hair.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

