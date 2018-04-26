FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The case of one of the men accused in a burglary at the home of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected in court Thursday.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Eric Tyrell, who was previously held on $1,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to two counts of receiving stolen property.

Tyrell, Anthony Almeida and Shayne Denn are accused of burglarizing Gronkowski’s Foxborough home while he was away in Minnesota for the Super Bowl.

They stole several items, including guns, a watch and rare coins, police said.

