Suspect accused of carjacking, assaulting Lyft driver arrested in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police nabbed a man accused of carjacking and assaulting a Lyft driver in Weymouth Friday night.

The suspect, whose name has not been released told a female Lyft driver to pull over near the intersection of Shaw and Hayward streets in Braintree around 8:30 p.m. where he allegedly pulled her out of the vehicle, assaulted her, and took off with her car, according to police.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, crashed the vehicle a short time later near the intersection of Washington and Broad streets.

Police caught up with him moments after the crash.

The Lyft driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)