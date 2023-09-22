HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a manhunt for a driver who allegedly struck and dragged a trooper in Holyoke ended with the suspect in custody.

On social media, MSP officials said it was around 3 p.m. when a trooper was struck while trying to stop a vehicle in a rest stop on I-91 North.

According to state police, the trooper was able to disengage, but was injured and later transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, authorities said the vehicle involved attempted to flee, but later crashed further up the highway, leading to the suspect running into a wooded area between I-91 and Route 5.

At 3PM a Trooper was struck & dragged by a car he tried to stop in the Holyoke rest area, Rt91 NB. Trooper disengaged from vehicle but was injured, has been taken to a hospital. Vehicle fled and crashed further up the road. Suspect ran into woods; manhunt underway. Updates later. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 22, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)