SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect accused of fatally shooting a Salem State University student pleaded not guilty Thursday as prosecutors outlined how the alleged shooter and victim were connected.

Missael Pena Canela, 18, was charged with murder after he was taken into custody less than 24 hours after police responded to Forest Avenue and found Carl Hens Beliard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Beliard, also 18, had been driving in a sedan when the shooting occurred sometime before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, leaving bullet holes in the driver’s side of the car as well as its back window.

Canela was arrested later that night and arraigned Thursday morning in Salem District Court.

During the proceedings, which lasted some ten minutes, the prosecution described how Beliard had been travelling with a woman at the time of the shooting, who the defendant had an on-again, off-again relationship with.

Authorities said Canela had been looking for the woman that night, and that he allegedly admitted to police that he was the one who opened fire on the vehicle.

The prosecution also detailed how Canela was initially taken into custody on a vandalism charge from back in September, when he allegedly took the same woman’s phone and damaged it.

During his arraignment, the 18-year-old was ordered held without bail.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

