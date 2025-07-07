REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect accused of hitting a state trooper with his moped in connection to a large crowd gathering in a Revere Street on July 4 appeared in court on Monday.

According to Revere police, just before 11 p.m. on Friday, police local and state police responded to the area of Thornton Street and Shirley Avenue.

Officials say hundred of people gathered in the street and some started firing off illegal fireworks.

The crowd grew and some people became aggressive, police said. A state trooper was injured after a moped drove through the crowd and was struck. The trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deshakraaun Abdullahmuhammud, 34, of Everett, was in court. He faces several charges including driving with a suspended license and assault with a dangerous weapon.

