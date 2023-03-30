BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Whitman man was ordered held without bail Thursday in connection with accusations from officials that he kicked a 16-year-old boy into the pit of the State Street T station on Tuesday.

Kedrian Perry Marshall has been charged with attempted murder for the incident on the T platform. On Thursday, investigators said he also allegedly stabbed a man in Whitman hours after the T platform incident.

Speaking with 7NEWS, the mother of the teen who was kicked said she can’t believe what happened.

“What that person did to my son is horrible,” the mother said.

The teen didn’t land on the live third rail and is OK. Officials said Marshall left the scene.

In court proceedings, officials revealed Marshall was separately wanted in connection with the stabbing in Whitman, where police said a man was stabbed in the face and head in a Myrtle Avenue apartment complex.

Police said the man suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. His condition was unknown as of Thursday night.

Back in Boston, the mother of the teen is speaking out.

“I just know that this guy threw my son in the train tracks,” she said

She said she has had “a lot of anxiety,” adding “I did not sleep yesterday just thinking about my son not being here.”

Marshall pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

As proceedings continue, the mother of the teen kicked off the T platform said she wants justice.

“He needs to be put away for a very long time, because you don’t do that to people,” she said. “He’s not safe for the environment — for the society.”

Marshall is being held without bail in the T case. He is due back in court next week.

Marshall is expected to be face a judge on an attempted murder charge in the Whitman case at a later date.

