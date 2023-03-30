BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23 year old from Whitman who was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly kicking someone into a pit at an MBTA station was also wanted in connection with a stabbing in Whitman, according to prosecutors.

MBTA Transit Police say Kedrian Perry Marshall was arrested after a male “violently kicked an unsuspecting individual” into a pit at State Street Station on Tuesday.

3/28 2PM at #MBTA State Street Sta. a male violently kicked an unsuspecting individual into the pit. After an intense investigation TPD detectives on 3/29 arrested Kedrian Perry Marshall, 23, of Whitman for Attempted Murder. The victim declined medical services/not injured. pic.twitter.com/afoax3KTqV — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 30, 2023

Officials said Marshall was arrested Wednesday after an intense investigation involving Transit police detectives. They also noted the victim was not injured at the time of the incident and declined medical services.

Marshall was ordered held without bail in court on Thursday and is now facing additional charges after a man was stabbed in the face and head a Myrtle Avenue apartment complex Tuesday night.

Police say man suffered multiple stab wounds was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. His condition is unknown at this time.

Suspect held without bail in T attack…Whitman Police have taken out charges against same suspect in Brockton district court #7News pic.twitter.com/iXvDdbk8Q5 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 30, 2023

