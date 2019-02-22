Suspect accused of kidnapping woman, son arraigned

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A 41-year-old man who prosecutors say abducted a woman and her 5-year-old son in New Hampshire and later sexually assaulted the woman in Vermont has been arraigned on kidnapping charges.

Everett Simpson was also charged with interstate transfer of a stolen vehicle.

He did not attend the arraignment Friday. A judge entered not guilty pleas. Simpson’s lawyers declined comment on the charges.

Simpson allegedly left a Bradford drug abuse treatment center Jan. 4 and traveled to Manchester, New Hampshire, where the alleged kidnapping took place. He is then alleged to have brought the woman and her son back to Vermont, where the woman was assaulted.

Afterward, Simpson allegedly fled to Pennsylvania. He was apprehended after he crashed a stolen car while fleeing police.

He’s being held without bail.

