CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect was taken into custody after a potential threat against a Clinton area school was posted on social media.

On Monday, Clinton police say a social media post appeared to threaten a school and was immediately reported to the FBI.

Clinton police investigated the post and have since identified a suspect and took them into custody.

At this time, there is no current threat to the schools but the incident is under investigation.

