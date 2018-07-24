Suspect accused of murdering Westminster man set to face a judge

A suspect is set to face a judge Tuesday in connection to the murder of a 20-year-old Westminster man who was found dead in New Hampshire two weeks ago.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. will hold a press conference at noon outside Winchendon District Court in Gardner following the morning arraignment of the murder suspect, whose name has not been released.

Brandon Chicklis was found dead on the side of Route 119 by a jogger on July 10.

Authorities had been looking for Chicklis since late June when police found his gray Honda Civic in a grocery store parking lot along the route.

Sources told 7News last week that Massachusetts State Police dive teams executed a warrant at a pond off of Packard Hill Road in connection to Chicklis’ death.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.