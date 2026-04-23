AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman at Hotel UMass Wednesday night.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office said a primary investigation showed the suspect and the victim knew each other and neither are a child at UMass Amherst.

UMass Amherst Campus hotel released a statement, saying in part, “It is with deep sadness that I share that last night, the University of Massachusetts Police Department and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office responded to a suspected homicide of a UMass Amherst staff member at the UMass Campus Center Hotel. A suspect has been taken into custody. While the District Attorney has not yet released the identity of the victim or suspect, both were known to each other. As we shared last night, there is no ongoing threat to our campus or the community.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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