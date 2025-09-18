BOSTON (WHDH) - Video recorded by a passenger on an MBTA bus shows a disturbing assault. A woman shoving another passenger off the bus.

Luz Pineda, 32, was arrested after police saw the video and images from surveillance cameras on the bus. Transit police investigated and found the two had argued.

“The defendant had asked the victim, who was standing in front of the bus, to leave the exit area but the victim refused,” Prosecutor Jacqueline Passano said.

Transit police released still images of the suspect, showing her face to identify her. Investigators say the argument escalated and got violent.

“The defendant then was shouting at the victim, screaming at her, and then approached her, kicked her shopping cart, and pushed her off the bus causing her to fall on her face, down on the pavement outside of the bus,” Passano said. “There was then blood coming from the victim’s head that was seen there.”

Prosecutors say the unidentified victim is 63 and may have suffered a concussion because she had no memory of the incident when police spoke to her at the hospital.

The incident occurred September 8 on the number 28 bus on Warren Street in Roxbury. The bus stop is about half a mile from the courthouse.

Pineda’s lawyer says she is a single mom caring for two young children, including a three month old infant who was born prematurely. He says she and her child were returning from a medical appointment at a children’s hospital.

“Because of the stress that she has gone through with a premature child, she is also receiving medical care,” Defense attorney Michael McKinnon said.

The state asked for $10,000 cash bail, the judge cut that amount in half.

The judge ordered Pineda to stay away from the victim, witnesses, and MBTA property.

Phillip Eng, the general manager of the MBTA, released a statement thanking the transit police for their investigation, adding, “The public deserves a safe transportation system, and I want them to know that this conduct will not be tolerated anywhere on our system.”

