MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man out on bail for robbing a gas station in Manchester, New Hampshire got arrested again for robbing the same location on Tuesday, police said.

Jonathan McKnight, 37, of Manchester, is being held on preventative detention pending his arraignment Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on a robbery charge, according to Manchester police.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at a Mobil Gas Station on Elm Street just before 8:30 p.m. spoke with a cashier who reportedly said a man wearing a black hoodie came into the store and then place a note on the counter that claimed he had a gun and to put money in a bag.

The cashier gave him a plastic bag with cash and the suspect left.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and located McKnight, who matched the suspect’s description, on Canal Street, police said.

He was placed under arrest.

Police say a further investigation revealed that McKnight had active bail conditions out of superior court issued in March for robbing the same Mobil gas station.

“Once again, we are seeing individuals released on bail who are certainly a threat to our community,” Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said. “In this instance, Mr. McKnight was out on bail for a robbery in March and just four months later he committed another crime. During both robberies the employees of the store were put in danger. This type of behavior also puts our citizens on edge. At some point, we have to recognize that our current system is not working. We strive to keep our entire community safe and releasing individuals who commit violent crimes is doing the exact opposite.”

