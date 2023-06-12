BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer shot while confronting an armed robbery suspect in Roxbury was released from hospital care Monday morning, while the suspected gunman was arraigned on multiple charges.

A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of 23-year-old John Lazare, who was also ordered held without bail during his arraignment on charges that included assault and battery and armed robbery.

Lazare was not physically in the courtroom for his arraignment, where dozens of law enforcement members attended the proceedings at Roxbury District Court. At least 50 members of the Boston Police Department were present to show solidarity with their fellow officer, who was shot twice on Friday, June 9.

Authorities say the suspect was allegedly trying to rob a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in the area of Cedric Street when the officer saw what was happening and stepped in.

In court, prosecutors say a similar robbery had taken place earlier in the week on Wednesday, and that the officer shot was investigating that incident when he saw Lazare.

Lazare was also allegedly wearing the same clothes as the suspect involved in the aforementioned robbery.

After jumping in, the officer reportedly pursued the suspect into a building where he was ultimately shot twice, but was able to get outside and use his radio to call in the shooting.

At the same time, the suspect allegedly ran up the building’s roof and jumped between rooftops, trying to evade police when he ultimately fell between buildings and landed in an alley where he was arrested and taken into custody.

Guns ditched by the suspect were also found in the same area, according to the prosecution.

Lazare was said to have suffered injuries from the fall and was brought to Roxbury District Court in a wheelchair as a result.

7NEWS also learned during proceedings that he had been wanted on a probation violation and that a warrant for his arrest was also issued out of Quincy for identity fraud.

The 23 year old is due in court again on June 23 for a dangerousness hearing.

The name of the officer who is still recovering has not yet been released, but the police department described him as being a member of the force since 2017.

