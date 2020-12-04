Suspect accused of shooting trooper in Hyannis killed during shootout with US Marshals in NYC

NEW YORK (WHDH) - A suspect accused of shooting a trooper in Hyannis last month has been killed following a shootout with United States Marshals in New York City, authorities confirmed.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Task Force went to an apartment in the Bronx around 5:30 a.m. Friday after receiving intel suggesting that 35-year-old Andre Sterling, who was wanted on an armed assault with intent to murder charge in Massachusetts, was inside, according to a joint release from Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason, Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

An exchange of gunfire ensued and Sterling was killed, authorities said.

Two deputy marshals were also reportedly shot and suffered injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Four Mass. State Police troopers were present at the scene and were maintaining some distance from the apartment to ensure the safety of the public, authorities added.

The gun used during the shootout in the Bronx by Sterling appeared to be the same one used to shoot Massachusetts State Trooper John Lennon during a traffic stop on Camp Street in Hyannis on Nov. 20, sources told 7NEWS.

A bullet wounded Lennon’s hand but a ballistics vest stopped it from striking his shoulder, authorities said.

Lennon, who had graduated from the State Police Academy in May, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by a fellow trooper before being transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

He has since been released from the hospital.

Authorities issued arrest warrants for Sterling last week in connection with this incident.

