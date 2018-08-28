Suspect accused of stabbing elderly Boston man to death held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 41-year-old Dorchester man accused of stabbing an elderly man to death in Boston earlier this summer has been ordered held without bail.

Ramon Rodriguez-Delgado was arraigned Monday in West Roxbury District Court on a murder charge stemming from the July 26 stabbing death of 77-year-old Marcelino Perez in his Shandon Street home, according to a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man in the area of 88 Shandon Road in Dorchester found Marcelino Perez suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez-Delgado is due back in court Sept. 13.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)