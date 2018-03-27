Suspect accused of stabbing man at Newton supermarket to undergo mental evaluation

NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A man accused of stabbing a shopper on Monday at a Star Market in Newton was in court Tuesday, where a judge ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation.

The incident happened at the supermarket on Commonwealth Avenue at around 2 p.m. Police said Dr. David Harris, 79, was stabbed at least twice with a knife by 23-year-old Matthew Muradov, also of Newton. Police said Harris was pushing his shopping cart when he accidentally bumped into Muradov, who then pulled out a kitchen knife.

“I was walking down an aisle and I looked up and this young man was standing there with a knife, came up to me and stabbed my arm and said, ‘Don’t look at me.’ He ran after me and stabbed me really hard in the back,” said Harris.

Muradov was allegedly found standing outside the store and was taken into custody. Harris was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. He went to work Tuesday and told 7News he is fine.

At an arraignment on Tuesday, Muradov’s attorney David Levinson said his client has a history of mental health issues and had been treated for psychiatric issues at Newton-Wellesley Hospital just days ago. Levinson said Muradov could not communicate with him and his family is very concerned.

Muradov’s father allegedly told police his son was on new medication and his mental state had declined but he was released from the hospital because his insurance had run out.

Harris said he forgives Muradov and believes care for the mentally ill is underfunded.

