BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old woman charged for the stabbing death of a victim on Boston Common over the summer was ordered to be held without bail.

The court decision came Monday, days after Weymouth resident Alyssa Partsch, 30, was arrested over the weekend.

Authorities said Partsch was taken into custody on Saturday morning for her alleged role in the death of 21-year-old Jazreanna Sheppard of South Boston.

Her arrest came months after police originally found Sheppard suffering from multiple stab wounds the night of July 20 outside of Park Street station on the Boston Common.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, surveillance video of the incident showed Partsch approach Sheppard while holding a knife and then stab her numerous times in the head and neck.

“Assistant District Attorney Kaitlin Tolbert said the two women had never met but that Partsch had sent Sheppard numerous antagonistic social media messages,” the DA’s office stated in a news release.

“It’s difficult to comprehend what could possibly motivate the violent actions that ended one young woman’s promising life, dramatically altered the defendant’s life and threw the families and friends of both into grief and mourning and infinite loss. In this case, as in too many others, we’re witnessing the endless agony forged by just a few seconds of terrible, tragic decision making,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden stated.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)