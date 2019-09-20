Suspect accused of stealing medical van from Melrose-Wakefield Hospital faces judge

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Melrose man faced a judge Friday after authorities say he stole a medical van from Melrose-Wakefield Hospital before leading police on a pursuit that came to a crashing end in Lynn on Thursday.

Daniel Walsh, 22, appeared in Peabody District Court on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended license, committing a marked lanes violation and larceny.

He is being held on $8,000 cash bail.

Walsh allegedly stole an unoccupied Armstrong Ambulance 2016 Ford Transit van from outside of the hospital’s emergency room around 6:30 a.m., according to state police.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a motorist called state police to report seeing the stolen van on Route 1 in Peabody.

A trooper located the van and attempted to make a stop, but Walsh refused and a pursuit ensued on Route 1 to Route 129, state police said.

The van entered the Goodwin Circle rotary before exiting eastbound, where it struck a parked Ford Explorer near Regina Road in Lynn, state police added.

Walsh and his passenger, 23-year-old Nicholas Burke, of Peabody, were taken into custody.

Burke, who was released on bail Thursday night, was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and larceny.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the two had stolen hundreds of dollars of men’s clothing from Kohl’s in Saugus around 9:20 a.m., according to state police. The items were reportedly recovered from the van.

Burke and Walsh are expected to be summonsed to Lynn District Court for shoplifting charges.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)