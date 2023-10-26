Police in Manchester, NH say a man was taken into custody following a pair of robberies that happened on the same night.

Farah Ibrahim, 28, was arrested after the Manchester Police Department said its officers were called to a robbery on Union Street on Monday, Oct. 23.

According to authorities, police responded to Seven Days Market, where a caller had said he was approached by a man around 10:20 p.m. who was armed with a pair of “large hedge clippers.”

The caller said the individual demanded his wallet, but left after being given just cash instead.

Officials said a description of the suspect matched that of a man who robbed a Family Dollar store on Lincoln Street earlier that night – an incident that involved a woman being assaulted.

“In that incident, a man tried to steal items from the store and when confronted by a female employee, punched the woman in the face,” the police department said in a news release.

Following an investigation, police identified Ibrahim and arrested him the following night on two counts of robbery.

