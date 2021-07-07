MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have arrested a 30-year-old Everett man who is accused of fatally shooting a woman during an armed robbery at a home in Malden on Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

Brian Butler was arrested without incident at a home in Ashland and is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court on charges of murder, armed home invasion, armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded firearm after investigators say he shot 30-year-old Erin Fitzgibbon, of Everett, in the head inside a home on Fairmont Avenue.

Police also arrested Cody DiGaetano, 24, of Chelsea, in connection with allegedly helping Butler flee the scene and provide transportation to Ashland after the shooting. DiGaetano has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to an armed robbery and accessory after the fact to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He will also be arraigned today in Malden District Court.

“Erin Fitzgibbon’s death was the tragic result of her being in the wrong place at the wrong time. We recognize that for her loved ones and for the public last night was a long night wondering about the whereabouts of Mr. Butler,” District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said in a statement. “We believe that as a result of the media attention on this case an individual known to the persons involved in this incident was able to help move our investigation forward in locating Mr. Butler. We are grateful for everyone’s patience and vigilance in this case.”

The subsequent investigation into this incident, including witness interviews and video surveillance, revealed that following the fatal shooting Butler was allegedly driven from the scene in a green Honda by DiGaetano.

At a press conference Tuesday, Ryan confirmed that Fitzgibbons was a guest of the homeowner and that she appeared to have no connection to Butler.

The homeowner told investigators she was in her kitchen making coffee when Butler, who is said to be a friend of her son, appeared at the back door with a gun. She said she immediately thought it was a joke until Butler fired the gun and shattered the window on the door.

The homeowner, her husband and son all made it onto the front porch safely, believing Fitzgibbons was behind them. They did not realize she was not there until another gunshot went off inside the house, Ryan said.

That is when Butler allegedly fled the area with the gun and some property.

An investigation remains ongoing.

