MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man allegedly stole religious items from a temple in Manchester last Friday.

Officers responding to multiple alarms at the Masonic Temple on Elm Street around 2:20 p.m. found 30-year-old Joseph McDonough, of Allenstown, walking down a staircase with a large backpack on his shoulders, police said.

The backpack reportedly contained several items that hold significant religious value from the temple.

McDonough was arrested and charged with burglary.

He is expected in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on July 25.

