BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken into custody and six people, including two transit police officers, were taken to hospitals after an incident at the Forest Hills MBTA station, according to Boston EMS.

Around 11:15 a.m., transit police responded to the Forest Hills bus station for reports of a man armed with a knife threatening people and trying to stab tires on a bus, according to Transit Police Chief Richard Sullivan. When police responded they found the suspect and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, police say the officer’s weapon somehow discharged but no one was struck. Police are investigating how the weapon was discharged.

The initial officer involved sustained a knee injury and was taken to a hospital. A second officer involved was also taken to a hospital.

The Forest Hills Upper Busway was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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