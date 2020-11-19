Suspect arraigned in connection with alleged assault that occurred over 3 days at Boxboro home

BOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old Boxboro man faced a judge Wednesday in connection with an alleged physical assault on a male victim that occurred over several days at his home.

Corey Convey was ordered to be held pending a dangerousness hearing after he was arraigned in Ayer District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, kidnapping and intimidation of a witness, according to a joint release issued by Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan and Boxborough Chief of Police Warren Ryder.

On Tuesday, the victim, who is known to Convey, told police he had been physically assaulted and held against his will at Convey’s home for three days in late October.

The victim said he became acquainted with Convey about a year ago and that the pair had a history of gambling together.

Over the course of the year, Convey allegedly grew physically violent. Then, the victim stated that after a poker game, Convey became angry with him over a debt he believed the victim owed him.

He allegedly drove the victim to his home where he assaulted him and strangled him until he lost consciousness.

After letting him go, Convey then sent threatening emails and text messages to the victim in an attempt to keep him from going to the authorities, according to the victim’s statement.

Convey’s hearing is scheduled for November 23.

An investigation into the allegations is ongoing.

