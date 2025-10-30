BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on October 8, leaving a woman with life altering injuries.

Shawn Walker, 24, will be arraigned in Roxbury Court on Thursday.

Officials said surveillance video shows Walker firing up to 20 bullets outside of a Roxbury pizza shop.

A woman was walking with her boyfriend at the time and was struck by a stray bullet, officials said. The woman was left paralyzed.

“A completely innocent bystander was walking by with her boyfriend and was struck in the back,” said one prosecutor. “My understanding is she was struck in the spine and the prognosis is that she will be paralyzed from the waist down.”

Walker is being held without bail.

