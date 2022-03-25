NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect was arraigned Thursday morning on an animal cruelty charge weeks after a puppy was found abandoned in North Attleboro.

Dominique Scott faced a judge in Attleboro District Court after being arrested the day before on National Puppy Day, according to North Attleboro police.

Scott had allegedly left a 12-week-old chihuahua in a blue crate on the side of Draper Avenue on Feb. 26.

Police say the pup, now named Axel, is doing “fantastic.”

Those interested in adopting Axel are asked to reach out to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)