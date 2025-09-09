DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was stabbed in Dorchester Monday night at an apartment building for the elderly and disabled, according to Boston Police.

Police responded to the scene on Dorchester Avenue just after 8 p.m.

One person was arrested.

Police say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

