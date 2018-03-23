Suspect arrested, 2 others sought in burglary at Rob Gronkowski’s home

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police have arrested a Randolph man in connection with a burglary last month at Patriots player Rob Gronkowski’s house.

Anathony Almeida, 31, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property. He was arraigned Friday afternoon.

Police said items recovered during the investigation include an Apple Watch, a Rolex watch and two rare coins from the 1800s. Other items, including firearms, have not yet been recovererd.

Police are also looking for 26-year-old Shayne Denn of Tewksbury and 28-year-old Eric Tyrrell of Foxborough.

Per @FoxboroughPD: arrest has been made and two other suspects are being sought, but remain at large, in the case of the #Gronkowski burglary. Anthony Almeida was arrested, Shayne Denn and Eric Tyrrell are wanted @7News pic.twitter.com/jQkpGt33uR — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) March 23, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)