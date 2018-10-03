BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing multiple charges following a string of armed robbery reports that occurred within 30 minutes of each other in Dorchester Tuesday morning.

Keith Kirk, 27, is expected in Dorchester District Court on the charges of armed carjacking, several counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon – gun and armed assault to rob.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery around 6:10 a.m. in the area of 34 Beach St. spoke to a victim who said two Hispanic men driving a red car pulled up to the victim, showed a black handgun and demanded money, Boston police said.

The victim allegedly refused and the suspects drove off.

Five minutes later at 6:15 a.m., officers responded to another reported armed robbery in the area of 32 Mill St.

The victim told officers that while entering his car, a red motor vehicle with two occupants pulled up next to him and a light-skinned Hispanic man pointed a small black firearm at him, police said.

The victim ran off and one of the suspects allegedly stole his car.

About 20 minutes later at 6:41 a.m., officers responding to a third reported armed robbery in the area of 49 Fuller St. met a victim who said he was sitting in traffic behind a white car when the operator of the vehicle, a light-skinned Hispanic man, walked back to his car, showed a weapon and demanded money, according to police.

The victim allegedly refused and the suspect got back to his car and drove off.

Investigators told surrounding towns to be on the lookout for either the stolen Honda Accord or the suspect’s red car.

Around 9:30 a.m., Lawrence police officers spotted a Honda Accord matching the description of the stolen car and placed the operator, identified as Kirk, into custody, Boston police said.

Officers allegedly found a black firearm, later determined to be a BB gun, inside the car.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)