MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman, hitting her with a car during a 2021 incident in Manchester, NH.

Police say 33-year-old Jonathan Hurtado of Chelsea is facing charges including second degree assault, aggravated DUI, and sexual assault.

In September 2021, police say a woman was struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 135 Spring Street and people were fighting in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found Hurtado lying in the road with serious injuries.

An investigation revealed that Hurtado had assaulted the woman, hit her with a car, and was later assaulted himself, according to police. The woman sustained minor injuries.

In 2021, 21-year-old Pedro Nunez and 23-year-old Ayei Akot were also arrested in connection with this incident.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)