BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after allegedly pepper-spraying both a police officer and a Massachusetts State Police trooper in Boston on Monday morning, according to authorities.

Officials with the Boston Police Department said it was around 8 a.m. when the incident was called in near Southampton and Atkinson streets, by the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Details on what led up to the incident have not yet been released, but authorities say both the officer and trooper were transported to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

