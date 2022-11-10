BOSTON (WHDH) - Attempts to defuse a situation at the Waterfront in Downtown Boston on Saturday ended with a suspect arrested and a police officer rushed to the hospital.

Boston Police said the incident happened over the weekend, when officers were called to the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf on Saturday night. They were dispatched after the department received reports of a man shooting flares on the harbor side of the hotel, causing damage to both the dock and nearby boats.

Arriving officers soon found a man standing on top of a cargo container, “lighting incendiary devices while yelling threatening statements,” according to a press release.

The suspect reportedly became agitated when he saw police approaching, and allegedly started throwing items that included “several uncapped hypodermic needles.”

He appeared to stab himself in the arm with one of said needles after officers tried to talk the man down. The suspect then became “physically combative” when police climbed the shipping container to escort him off of it, resulting in his arrest.

Boston police said an officer later reported feeling a sharp pain that turned out to be one of the uncapped needles thrown earlier. The officer was reportedly rushed to a local hospital, with no further details on his condition given.

Meanwhile, the suspect, only described in the press release as a 35-year-old man from South Boston, was placed into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment, as well. Charges he is expected to face include assault and battery on a police officer, vandalism, trespassing and disturbing the peace.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)