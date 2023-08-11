DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 38-year-old man from Springfield, Mass., is in custody after authorities say he led state and local police on a chase, following a carjacking in Danvers.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said the pursuit occurred after a suspect allegedly stole a woman’s vehicle in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop.

According to Procopio, the suspect went on to drive along Route 97 and I-95 South, pursued by police from Topsfield at one point before state troopers took over.

“[The] vehicle had damage from some sort of crash he was in before the pursuit began,” Procopio said in a news release. “We ended up stopping him just north of the Ferncroft rotary on the Danvers-Boxford line.”

Following his apprehension, the suspect was taken to a hospital after he “complained of pain.”

Procopio said the suspect will later be turned over to the Danvers Police Department, where authorities are expected to charge him in relation to the carjacking.

