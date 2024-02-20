SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody and another is being sought after a brazen armed robbery attempt in Swansea, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported attempted robbery ay 330 Swansea Mall Drive around 1 p.m. Monday determined two men had approached a courier as he was making a drop at BayCoast Bank, showed a gun and demanded money, according to the Swansea Police Department.

The courier fired two shots at the men, who fled in a U-Haul. The U-Haul was subsequently discovered on fire on Reed Street.

Through further investigation police learned that the two men had left Reed Street in a Jeep. Rhode Island State Police subsequently stopped a Jeep matching that description and detained the driver, the lone occupant.

The driver, identified as Guivany Fouyolle, 29, of Randolph, is being held by Rhode Island State Police as a fugitive from justice and will be extradited to Massachusetts.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Swansea Police Department at 508-674-8464.

