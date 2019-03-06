Suspect arrested after body of missing man found buried in Worcester basement

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested after the body of a missing man was found buried in the basement of a house in Worcester on Saturday, officials said.

Officers investigating the Feb. 19 disappearance of Marcelino Mueces, 68, found his vehicle on Villa Nova Street on Feb. 26, according to Worcester police. Following an investigation, detectives were granted a search warrant for 24 Penn Ave.

During a search of the property on Saturday, police say they found human remains in the basement that were late identified as Mueces.

As a result of the discovery, Thomas Garon, 53, of Worcester, was arrested on charges of disinterment of a body, identity theft, and misleading a police investigation.

Evidence uncovered during the course of the investigation indicated that Mueces’ body “had been moved several times before being buried in Garon’s cellar,” court documents said.

“It’s hard. I mean this is a guy that did not go out. The only place we would go is for the karaoke,” said Mueces’ wife Yolanda Lopez.

An autopsy is being conducted in the hopes of determining Mueces’ manner of death.

“Mr. Mueces did suffer injuries so it is not a homicide at this time, but we certainly would classify it as a suspicious death,” Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

