NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect was arrested after a manhunt in Northboro early Friday morning following the armed robbery at an intimate essentials store, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at Amazing Intimate Essential Store on Belmont Street around 10:30 p.m. spotted a person matching the suspect description walking down the side of the road, according to Northboro police.

When they attempted to stop him, he allegedly fled into the woods.

Using a drone and other assets, police were able to track the suspect down near the Walmart on Otis Street and arrest him on charges of armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a dangerous weapon. His name has not been released.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday morning.

