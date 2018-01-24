Suspect arrested after high speed chase ends in violent crash

(WHDH) — A high speed chase ended in a violent, head-on collision in Arizona on Wednesday.

Helicopter footage showed the suspect racing through traffic in Phoenix before slamming into another vehicle. The suspect’s car spun out of control in a cloud of smoke.

Authorities had been in pursuit after observing the driver speeding on the freeway.

The driver was reportedly on the phone with officials during the chase, insisting that he was a “sovereign citizen” not bound by the law.

After exiting the freeway and crashing, the suspect tried to run away but quickly surrendered.

Details weren’t immediately available on the extent of the injuries suffered by the two people inside the vehicle the suspect hit.

