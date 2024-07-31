BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect was arrested near the Framingham-Natick line Wednesday after a shooting in Dorchester left a person with life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

The shooting happened near 8 a.m. at the corner of Fernboro Street and Intervale Street.

Boston police said the victim was taken to an area hospital, where they remained shortly before 1 p.m.

Police did not identify the suspect who was arrested but said they were taken into custody on Route 9.

In Dorchester, investigators were seen going in and out of a house at 28 Fernboro Street Wednesday morning. Police had the area taped off with caution tape and were seen at one point coming out of the house with brown paper bags.

On Route 9, a photo shared with 7NEWS showed some of the emergency response in the area, with multiple law enforcement personnel and vehicles gathered on the side of the road near the Natick Mall.

No further information was immediately available.

