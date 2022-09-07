Police in Auburn were able to arrest a suspect following a stabbing that left a victim with serious injuries.

Officers were called to a Polar Beverages facility on Sword Street Wednesday evening, where the incident allegedly took place.

Auburn Police were able to arrest a suspect soon after arriving sometime before 6 p.m., while one male victim was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment.

Details on what led up to the stabbing have not yet been released. The police department is referring all requests for additional info to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.