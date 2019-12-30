BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested following a stabbing that left another man in critical condition and a woman with superficial wounds in Dorchester late Sunday night, police said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 1593 Dorchester Ave. around 11 p.m. found a man suffering from serious injuries and a woman with minor injuries, according to Boston police.

The male victim is said to be in stable condition.

Police have not released the name of the man who was arrested.

No additional information has been made available.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

