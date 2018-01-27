Suspect arrested after standoff at Lancaster home

LANCASTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A standoff in Lancester came to a peaceful end Saturday evening with one man taken into custody.

Police said the standoff began as a domestic incident between a 48-year-old man and his father at a house on Langdon Road. The father then went to the police station to report his son.

When police arrived at the house, they said the man had barricaded himself inside. He allegedly had a knife and told police he had explosives, though officers said that turned out not to be true.

Negotiators talked to the man for hours through a loudspeaker. While gunshots were heard, police said they did not open fire and instead fired tear gas through the house’s windows.

The man was taken into police custody and brought to the hospital.

