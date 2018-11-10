Suspect arrested after SWAT team responds to tense standoff in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland man was arrested after a SWAT team was called to the scene of a tense standoff on Friday.

State troopers, Rockland police, and a SWAT team responded to 10 Chestnut Circle Friday night after receiving reports indicating shots had been fired inside the home, according to state police.

Law enforcement arrested 68-year-old Richard Blaikie without incident. Police say he has a history of mental illness.

A State Police Bomb Squad as also called to the scene to search the home for explosives.

The suspect’s family told police he talked about shooting officers in the past and say they found bomb-making material in the house.

“We were obviously concerned when we heard about that, which is why we had the state police bomb squad come in, and they swept the vehicles and the house,” Rockland Police Chief John Llewellyn said. “And they did find some cord and bomb-making equipment although certainly nothing that was yet put together.”

Blaikie is charged with attempted murder, possession of a large capacity firearm, discharging a firearm within 500-feet of a building, assault in a dwelling, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and disorderly conduct.

Blaikie is at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility pending his arraignment in Hingham District Court.

There were no reported injuries.

