Suspect arrested after SWAT team responds to tense standoff in Rockland

A suspect is in custody after a SWAT team was called to the scene of a tense standoff in Rockland on Friday.

State troopers, Rockland police and a SWAT team responded to 10 Chestnut Circle Friday night after receiving reports indicating shots had been fired inside the home, according to state police.

After a perimeter was established around the home, law enforcement officers were able to make contact with the suspect, whose name has not been released, and he was arrested without incident. Police say he has a history of mental illness.

A State Police Bomb Squad was also called to the scene to search the home for explosives.

The suspect’s family told police he talked about shooting officers in the past and say they found bomb-making material in the house.

“We were obviously concerned when we heard about that, which is why we had the state police bomb squad come in, and they swept the vehicles and the house,” Rockland Police Chief John Llewellyn said. “And they did find some cord and bomb-making equipment although certainly nothing that was yet put together.”

There were no reported injuries.

