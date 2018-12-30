Suspect arrested after SWAT team responds to tense standoff in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem man was arrested after a SWAT team was called to the scene of a tense standoff on Saturday.

Police pursuing an active investigation in Salem blocked off Charles Street following a domestic dispute, police say.

The man living in the home barricaded himself and his young child inside for four hours.

The man, whose name has not been released, surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported.

