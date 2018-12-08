Suspect arrested after woman stabbed, pushed out of vehicle in Bridgewater

State police are investigating a stabbing that took place Saturday afternoon on Interstate 495 in Bridgewater (Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise)

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Saturday after police say she was stabbed in the leg while riding in a car and left on the side of Route 24 in Bridgewater.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the woman was stabbed with a knife and pushed out of the vehicle after having an argument with the driver.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

The operator of the vehicle was apprehended by police in Foxborough.

