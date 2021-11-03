FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been arrested and another remains at large in connection with a fatal shooting in Framingham, officials announced.

Aaron Sutton, 49 and Eugene Sutton, Jr. 52, both of Framingham, have been charged with murder, armed robbery, armed assault to murder and possession of a firearm in the death of Eric Hargett, 34, of Framingham, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Chief of Police Lester Baker announced Wednesday.

Aaron Sutton was arrested Tuesday and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Framingham District Court.

Investigators are still searching for Eugene Sutton, Jr., officials said.

He is described as a Black male standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, a scar on his left forearm, and a tattoo of a double-barreled shotgun on his left forearm.

He is reportedly known to frequent the Boston and Framingham areas.

Anyone with information on Eugene Sutton, Jr.’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him because officials say he is considered armed and dangerous but instead call Framingham police at 508-872-1212.

Officers responding to a reported shooting inside a Hayes Street residence around 1:20 a.m. Saturday found Hargett dead with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the DA’s office.

A further investigation revealed that the Suttons had a phone conversation with Hargett in which they agreed to meet at Hayes Street, officials said.

Upon arrival, the three men entered a residence and a short time later, witnesses reported hearing a gunshot.

The Suttons allegedly fled the home after the shooting.

Investigators learned that Eugene Sutton, Jr. had reportedly traveled to an Ashland residence after the shooting.

They conducted a search warrant at that home and recovered a firearm consistent with the weapon used in the murder, officials said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the Suttons robbed Hargett of money and other items, officials added.

During a subsequent altercation, officials say Hargett was slashed and Eugene Sutton, Jr. fatally shot him.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)