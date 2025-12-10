BOSTON (WHDH) - Police say a Mattapan man was visiting his newborn baby and her mother in the hospital just before a violent confrontation with security guards outside Boston Medical Center.

Branden Bannister, 37, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon on a charge of aggravated assault.

Police say Bannister stabbed a hospital security guard during a confrontation with several public safety officers.

Officials say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday when a security officer had gone to retrieve some items from Bannister they say he took from the mother of his newborn child.

In the fight, prosecutors said one security officer was slashed in the leg and another had his armored protective vest gashed.

In a statement, Boston Medical Center said in part, “Earlier this morning, Boston Police and Boston Medical Center Public Safety responded to an assault on a staff member on our campus. The situation was addressed immediately, and the assailant is now in Boston Police Department custody. There is no ongoing threat to staff or patients. Our employee was treated immediately and is recovering. The hospital is open and operating normally. Boston Medical Center takes incidents such as these very seriously, and the safety and well-being of our patients and staff are always our priority.”

